skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Відхилення лабораторних показників від норми у пацієнтів із гіпереозинофільним синдромом

System

Prevalence

Manifestations

Constitutional

50%

Anorexia

Fatigue

Fever

Myalgias

Weakness

Weight loss

Cardiopulmonary

> 70%

Mural thrombi with emboli

Restrictive or infiltrative cardiomyopathy or mitral or tricuspid regurgitation with cough, dyspnea, heart failure, arrhythmias, endomyocardial disease, pulmonary infiltrates, and pleural effusions

Dermatologic

> 50%

Angioedema

Dermatographism

Pruritus

Rashes (including eczema and urticaria)

Hematologic

> 50%

Anemia

Lymphadenopathy

Splenomegaly

Thromboembolic phenomena

Thrombocytopenia

Neurologic

> 50%

Cerebral emboli with focal deficits

Diffuse encephalopathy with altered behavior and cognitive function and spasticity

Peripheral neuropathy

Gastrointestinal (GI)

> 40%

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea

Nausea

Immunologic

40%

Circulating immune complexes with serum sickness

Elevated levels of immunoglobulins (especially IgE)

Серед цих тем