Відхилення лабораторних показників від норми у пацієнтів із гіпереозинофільним синдромом
System
Prevalence
Manifestations
Constitutional
≈ 50%
Anorexia
Fatigue
Fever
Myalgias
Weakness
Weight loss
Cardiopulmonary
> 70%
Mural thrombi with emboli
Restrictive or infiltrative cardiomyopathy or mitral or tricuspid regurgitation with cough, dyspnea, heart failure, arrhythmias, endomyocardial disease, pulmonary infiltrates, and pleural effusions
Dermatologic
> 50%
Angioedema
Dermatographism
Pruritus
Rashes (including eczema and urticaria)
Hematologic
> 50%
Anemia
Lymphadenopathy
Splenomegaly
Thromboembolic phenomena
Thrombocytopenia
Neurologic
> 50%
Cerebral emboli with focal deficits
Diffuse encephalopathy with altered behavior and cognitive function and spasticity
Peripheral neuropathy
Gastrointestinal (GI)
> 40%
Abdominal cramps
Diarrhea
Nausea
Immunologic
≈ 40%
Circulating immune complexes with serum sickness
Elevated levels of immunoglobulins (especially IgE)