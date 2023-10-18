Інструмент геріатричної оцінки
Domain (1)
Item
Degree of difficulty eating, dressing, bathing, transferring between bed and chair, using the toilet, and controlling bladder and bowel
Degree of difficulty preparing meals, doing housework, taking medications, going on errands (eg, shopping), managing finances, and using the telephone
Assistive devices
Use of personal devices (eg, cane, walker, wheelchair, oxygen)
Use of environmental devices (eg, grab bars, shower bench, hospital bed)
Caregivers
Use of paid caregivers (eg, nurses, aides)
Use of unpaid caregivers (eg, family members, friends, volunteers)
Medications
Name of prescription medications used
Name of nonprescription medications used
Nutrition
Height, weight
Stability of weight (eg, "Has the patient lost 4.54 kg [10 lb] in the past 6 months without trying?")
Preventive measures
Regularity of blood pressure measurements, guaiac test for occult blood in stool, sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy, immunizations (influenza, pneumococcal, tetanus), thyroid-stimulating hormone assessment, and dental care
Intake of calcium and vitamin D
Regularity of exercise
Use of smoke detectors
Cognition
Ability to remember 3 objects after 1 minute and draw a clock face (Mini-Cog©)
Affect
Feelings of sadness, depression, or hopelessness
Lack of interest or pleasure in doing things
Advance directives
Possession of a living will
Establishment of durable power of attorney for health care
Substance abuse/misuse
Use and overuse of alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, prescribed medications, and recreational or illicit drugs (eg, marijuana)
Gait and balance
Number of falls in the past 6 months
Time required to rise from a chair, walk 3.05 meters (10 feet), turn around, return, and sit down
Extent of maximal forward reach while standing
Sensory function
Ability to report 3 numbers whispered 0.61 meters (2 feet) behind the head
Ability to read Snellen chart at 20/40 or better (with corrective lenses, if needed)
Upper extremity mobility
Ability to clasp hands behind the head and back