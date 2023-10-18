The alpha (α) and beta (β) chains of the T-cell receptor (TCR) bind to antigen (Ag)–major histocompatibility complex (MHC) on an antigen-presenting cell (APC), and CD4 or CD8 interacts with the MHC. Both actions stimulate the T cell (first signal) through the accessory CD3 chains. However, without a second (coactivation) signal, the T cell is anergic or tolerant.