In this figure, the basement membrane zone is disproportionately enlarged to display its layers. Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) simplex blisters form in the levels of the epidermis. Junctional EB blisters form in the lamina lucida. Dystrophic EB blisters form in the sublamina densa (uppermost dermis). Kindler syndrome blisters can form in the intraepidermal or subepidermal level.