Peau d’Orange
Sometimes in inflammatory breast cancer and very advanced cancers, the breast appears inflamed, and the skin appears thickened, resembling orange peel (peau d’orange).
"Creative Commons Patient with inflammatory breast cancer" by Epidemiology and surgical management of breast cancer in gynecological department of Douala General Hospital (Scientific Figure on ResearchGate) is licensed under Creative Commons 2.0. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Patient-with-inflammatory-breast-cancer_fig2_234162338 [accessed 3 Oct, 2019].