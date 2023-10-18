Ocular mucous membrane pemphigoid is an autoimmune disease (unrelated to bullous pemphigoid) in which autoantibodies cause chronic conjunctivitis, leading to conjunctival scarring (including adhesion of some palpebral conjunctiva to the bulbar conjunctiva—symblepharon; blue arrows) and shrinkage (loss of depth of the fornix also known as blunting; black arrow) with corneal keratinization and opacification. The image on the left is before treatment and the image on the right is after treatment.