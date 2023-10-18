These images show clinical signs of lipodystrophy and lipoatrophy. The left panel shows the accumulation of fat tissue in the posterior cervical areas known as “buffalo hump” (red arrow). The right panel shows increased abdominal fat. The abdominal fat that people with HIV experience is deep inside the organ cavity (visceral fat). The right panel also shows the loss of fat under the skin in the arms and legs, known as lipoatrophy.