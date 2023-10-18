Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome) is an autosomal dominant disorder that manifests with widespread cutaneous, mucosal, and visceral telangiectases and arteriovenous malformations. Papular, punctate, and linear telangiectases occur predominantly on the tongue, lips, digit tips, perioral region, and trunk.
