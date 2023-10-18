skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon
Номограма Фагана

Номограма Фагана

Illustrative lines are drawn using data from the urinary tract infection (UTI) test in the table Distribution of Test Results of a Hypothetical Leukocyte Esterase Test in a Cohort of 1000 Women With an Assumed 30% Prevalence of UTI . Line A represents a positive test result, drawn from a pre-test probability of 0.3 through an LR+ of 4.73 to a post-test value of slightly < 0.7, similar to the calculated probability of 0.67. Line B represents a negative test result drawn from pre-test probability of 0.3 through an LR- of 0.34 to a post-test value slightly > 0.1, similar to the calculated probability of 13%.

LR+ = likelihood ratio for a positive result; LR- = LR for a negative result.

Adapted from Fagan TJ. Letter: Nomogram for Bayes theorem. New England Journal of Medicine 293:257, 1975.