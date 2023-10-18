The top image shows a bacterial corneal ulcer with opacity (usually just a gray-white opacity, but yellowish green in this photo because it was stained with fluorescein dye), demonstrating a corneal epithelial defect. The patient also has conjunctival hyperemia. A hypopyon (accumulation of WBCs in the anterior chamber) is layered in the inferior anterior chamber (arrow). The bottom image shows improvement after 1 week of intensive topical antibiotic treatment.