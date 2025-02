The infant in these images has a history of prematurity and bronchopulmonary dysplasia. The frontal chest x-ray on the left shows coarse reticular pulmonary opacities and hyperinflation in both lungs. The CT image on the right shows coarse reticular pulmonary opacities and disordered lung aeration caused by underlying alveolar septal fibrosis and hyperinflated lung parenchyma.