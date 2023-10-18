Деформація за типом бутоньєрки при ревматоїдному артриті
There are multiple boutonnière deformities of the fingers and thumbs in this patient with advanced rheumatoid arthritis. Boutonnière deformity is characterized by flexion at the proximal interphalangeal joint and hyperextension at the distal interphalangeal joint. There also are multiple rheumatoid nodules over the knuckles and interphalangeal joints.
