MSD Довідник версія для фахівців
Split Second Heart Sound

Sound is that of S1–S2 at rest (“out”) and S1–A2–P2 with inspiration (“in”). S2 splits with inspiration because intrathoracic pressure decreases, drawing more blood into the right ventricle and postponing pulmonic valve closure.

Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

