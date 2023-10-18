Aortic Stenosis Murmur
The 6th beat is a ventricular premature beat (VPB). The 7th beat illustrates post-VPB potentiation of the murmur due to increased left ventricular filling during the post-VPB compensatory pause.
Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.
