Aortic Stenosis Murmur

The 6th beat is a ventricular premature beat (VPB). The 7th beat illustrates post-VPB potentiation of the murmur due to increased left ventricular filling during the post-VPB compensatory pause.

Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

