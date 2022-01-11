Укуси морського їжака

Sea urchins are present worldwide. Most sea urchin injuries result when spines break off in the skin and cause local tissue reactions. Without treatment, the spines may migrate into deeper tissues, causing a granulomatous nodular lesion, or they may wedge against bone or nerve. Joint and muscle pain and dermatitis may also occur. A few sea urchins (eg, Globiferous pedicellariae) have calcareous jaws with venom organs, enabling them to inject venom, but injuries are rare.

морський їжак Зображення Photo courtesy of Thomas Arnold, MD.

Diagnosis is usually obvious by history. A bluish discoloration at the entry site may help locate the spine. X-rays can help when the location is not obvious during examination.