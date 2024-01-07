Мишачий (ендемічний) висипний тиф

After an incubation of 6 to 18 days (mean 10 days), a shaking chill accompanies headache and fever in patients with murine typhus. The fever lasts about 12 days; then temperature gradually returns to normal.

The rash and other manifestations are similar to those of epidemic typhus but are much less severe. The early rash is sparse and discrete.

Mortality is low but is higher in older patients.