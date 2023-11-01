Taenia asiatica Інфекція (Азіатський ціп’як)

Infection with the Asian tapeworm, Taenia asiatica, is limited to Asia. It is very similar to infection with T. saginata, but the primary animal reservoir is pigs rather than cattle.

The morphology, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management of intestinal infection with the adult T. asiatica tapeworm are similar to those for infections with T. saginata (beef tapeworm), but infection is acquired by eating pork, not beef. Adult T. asiatica range in size from 4 to 8 meters.

Infection with T. asiatica is limited to Asia and occurs mostly in China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, India, and adjacent countries (1).

Pigs are the intermediate hosts for T. asiatica. Humans are infected by eating cysticerci (larvae) in raw or undercooked pork. After ingestion, the cysticerci mature into adult worms in the small intestine of humans.

Whether T. asiatica can cause cysticercosis in humans is not clear. Cysticercosis is infection with larvae, which develops after ingestion of ova excreted in human feces.

Довідковий матеріал 1. Ale A, Victor B, Praet N, et al: Epidemiology and genetic diversity of Taenia asiatica: a systematic review. Parasit Vectors 7:45, 2014. Published 2014 Jan 22. doi:10.1186/1756-3305-7-45

Symptoms and Signs of Taenia asiatica Infection T. asiatica causes intestinal infection. Humans infected with adult T. asiatica worms are asymptomatic or have mild gastrointestinal symptoms. They may see proglottids (tapeworm segments) in their stool.

Diagnosis of Taenia asiatica Infection Microscopic examination of stool for ova and proglottids The stool should be examined for proglottids and ova; ova may also be present on anal swabs. Ova of T. asiatica are morphologically indistinguishable from those of T. saginata and T. solium. Molecular tests for parasite DNA can differentiate T. asiatica from T. saginata.

Treatment of Taenia asiatica Infection Praziquantel

Alternatively, niclosamide (outside the United States) Treatment of T. asiatica infection is with praziquantel; alternatively, with niclosamide, outside of the United States. Stools should be reexamined for Taenia ova 1 and 3 months after treatment to verify cure.