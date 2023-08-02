Постхолецистектомічний синдром

Postcholecystectomy syndrome is occurrence of abdominal symptoms after cholecystectomy.

Postcholecystectomy syndrome occurs in 5 to 40% of patients after cholecystectomy (1). It refers to presumed gallbladder symptoms that continue or that develop after cholecystectomy, or to other symptoms that result from cholecystectomy. Removal of the gallbladder, the storage organ for bile, normally has few adverse effects on biliary tract function or pressures. In about 10% of patients, biliary colic appears to result from functional or structural abnormalities of the sphincter of Oddi, resulting in altered biliary pressures or heightened sensitivity.

The most common symptoms are dyspepsia or otherwise nonspecific symptoms rather than true biliary colic. Papillary stenosis, which is rare, is fibrotic narrowing around the sphincter, perhaps caused by trauma and inflammation due to pancreatitis, instrumentation (eg, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography), or prior passage of a stone. Other causes include a retained bile duct stone, pancreatitis, and gastroesophageal reflux.

After cholecystectomy some patients develop diarrhea due to excessive bile acids entering the colon. Often this diarrhea resolves spontaneously but may require treatment with bile acid–binding resins.

Diagnosis of Postcholecystectomy Syndrome Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) with biliary manometry or biliary nuclear scanning

Exclusion of extrabiliary pain Patients with postcholecystectomy pain should be evaluated as indicated for extrabiliary as well as biliary causes. If the pain suggests biliary colic, alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin, ALT, amylase, and lipase should be measured, and ERCP with biliary manometry or biliary nuclear scanning should be done (see Laboratory Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder and Imaging Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder). Elevated liver tests suggest sphincter of Oddi dysfunction; elevated amylase and lipase suggest dysfunction of the sphincter's pancreatic portion. Dysfunction is best detected by biliary manometry done during ERCP, although ERCP with biliary manometry can induce pancreatitis in up to 25% of patients (1). Manometry shows increased pressure in the biliary tract when pain is reproduced. A slowed hepatic hilum-duodenal transit time on a scan also suggests sphincter of Oddi dysfunction. Diagnosis of papillary stenosis is based on a clear-cut history of recurrent episodes of biliary pain and abnormal liver (or pancreatic) enzyme tests.