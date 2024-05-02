Спадкові порушення функції тромбоцитів

Inherited platelet function disorders are rare and cause lifelong bleeding tendencies. Diagnosis is confirmed by platelet aggregation tests. Platelet transfusion is usually necessary to control serious bleeding.

Normal hemostasis requires

Platelet adhesion

Platelet activation

Platelet adhesion (ie, of platelets to exposed vascular subendothelium) requires von Willebrand factor (VWF) and the platelet glycoprotein Ib/IX complex.

Platelet activation promotes platelet aggregation and fibrinogen binding and requires the platelet glycoprotein IIb/IIIa complex. Activation involves release of adenosine diphosphate (ADP) from platelet storage granules and conversion of arachidonic acid to thromboxane A2 via a cyclooxygenase-mediated reaction. The released ADP acts on the P2Y12 receptor on other platelets, thereby activating them and recruiting them to the site of injury. Additionally, ADP (and thromboxane A2) then promotes changes in the platelet glycoprotein IIb/IIIa complex, which in turn increases fibrinogen binding, thereby allowing platelets to aggregate.

Inherited platelet function disorders can involve defects in any of these substrates and steps. These disorders are suspected in patients with lifelong bleeding disorders who have normal platelet counts and coagulation study results. Diagnosis usually is based on platelet aggregation tests; however, the results of platelet aggregation tests can be highly variable, and interpretation of results is often inconclusive (see table Results of Aggregation Tests in Inherited Platelet Function Disorders). Platelet aggregation tests assess the ability of platelets to clump in response to the addition of various activators (eg, collagen, epinephrine, ADP, ristocetin). Diagnosis of these disorders usually requires the assistance of physicians expert in such coagulation disorders. A wide variety of these disorders can occur, with or without thombocytopenia.

Platelet aggregometry studies are unreliable when platelet counts are < 100,000/mcL (< 100 × 109/L).

Таблиця Результати агрегаційних тестів при спадкових порушеннях функції тромбоцитів Таблиця

Порушення адгезії тромбоцитів Bernard-Soulier syndrome is a rare autosomal recessive disorder. It causes thrombocytopenia and impairs platelet adhesion via a defect in the glycoprotein Ib/IX complex that binds endothelial VWF. Bleeding may be severe. Platelets are unusually large. They do not aggregate with ristocetin but aggregate normally with ADP, collagen, and epinephrine. Large platelets associated with functional abnormalities also occur in the May-Hegglin anomaly, a thrombocytopenic disorder with abnormal white blood cell inclusions, and in the Chédiak-Higashi syndrome. Platelet transfusion is necessary to control serious bleeding in all of these disorders. Von Willebrand disease is due to a deficiency or defect in VWF, which is needed to permit platelet adhesion. It is often treated with desmopressin or VWF replacement with virally inactivated intermediate-purity factor VIII concentrate or recombinant VWF products.