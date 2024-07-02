Кахексія при злоякісних новоутвореннях

Cachexia is wasting of both adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. It occurs in many conditions and is common with many advanced and metastatic cancers when treatment fails.

Some cancers, especially pancreatic and gastric cancers, cause profound cachexia. Affected patients may lose 10 to 20% of their body weight (1). Males tend to experience worse cachexia due to cancer than females do. Neither tumor size nor the extent of metastatic disease predicts the degree of cachexia. Cachexia is associated with reduced response to chemotherapy (see also Overview of Cancer Therapy), poor functional performance, and increased mortality.

The primary cause of cachexia is not anorexia or decreased caloric intake. Rather, this complex metabolic condition involves increased tissue catabolism; protein synthesis is decreased and degradation increased. Cachexia is mediated by certain cytokines, especially tumor necrosis factor-alpha, interleukin (IL)-1b, and IL-6, which are produced by tumor cells and host cells. The adenosine triphosphate (ATP)–ubiquitin-protease pathway plays a role as well.

Cachexia is easy to recognize, primarily by weight loss, which is most apparent with loss of temporalis muscle mass in the face (Hippocratic facies). The loss of subcutaneous fat increases the risk of pressure injury over bony prominences.

