Лейоміоми шийки матки

Pelvic examination

Sometimes imaging

Diagnosis of cervical leiomyomas is by physical examination. Some are palpable during bimanual examination. Ultrasonography or MRI can help with the diagnosis.

On speculum examination, sometimes a prolapsed submucosal leiomyoma is visible at or beyond the external cervical os. Typically, these are pedunculated and mobile, which differentiates them from cervical leiomyomas, which are usually sessile. A prolapsed submucosal leiomyoma may be friable and ulcerated.

Transvaginal ultrasonography or MRI is done only for the following reasons:

To confirm an uncertain diagnosis

To exclude urinary outflow obstruction

To identify additional leiomyomas

To distinguish between a prolapsed submucosal leiomyoma and a true cervical leiomyoma

Hemoglobin or hematocrit is measured to exclude anemia.

A biopsy is done if needed to rule out other types of cervical masses.