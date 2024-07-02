Заходи для водія літнього віку

If older drivers deny or are unaware of their limitations or if deficits do not respond to treatment, health care professionals may need to be proactive. In these situations, issues relevant to driving safety, potential driving cessation, patient transportation needs, and alternative transportation resources should be discussed with the patient and family members.

The health care professional should balance the benefits of safety to the patient, pedestrians, and other drivers against the costs of social isolation, worsening functional status, impaired quality of life, and clinical depression. For some patients (eg, those with moderate or severe dementia), the benefits of driving cessation clearly outweigh the costs.

Alternative transportation options should be discussed; these vary from community to community, but national resources such as the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center, the Alzheimer's Association's Dementia and Driving guidance, and the Eldercare Locator provide updated information on options.

Family members can find online information about having conversations with older drivers about stopping or limiting driving. See, for example, The Hartford's At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia & Driving, the AARP's We Need to Talk, and the Alzheimer's Association's Having the conversation.

Newer transportation options such as web-based, on-demand taxi services may be an option for the older driver who may no longer be able to drive safely. However, it is important to assess the older driver’s ability to independently utilize even these services. Often the same functional deficits that limit safe driving also limit the ability to independently schedule and use alternative forms of transportation. Sometimes, family members and/or friends need to drive the older person; when possible, it is helpful to have a structured schedule in which a number of friends and family contribute. Providing transportation options allows the older adult to remain active and involved in the community and avoid isolation, inactivity, and depression.

The loss of driving privileges can precipitate depression and be relatively devastating in terms of maintaining independence. If alternative transportation cannot be arranged and the ability to maintain activities of daily living is adversely affected, loss of driving privileges sometimes prompts the need to move in with a family member or transition to an assisted-living facility or retirement community.