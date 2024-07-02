Заходи для водія літнього віку

If older drivers with significant functional deficits decide to limit or stop driving, the role of health care professionals is largely supportive. If the medical evaluation identifies potentially correctable deficits and older drivers acknowledge these deficits but still wish to continue driving, clinicians can offer treatment to help correct the deficits or impairments.
Aside from treating medical conditions that impair driving ability, most health care professionals are not prepared to formulate or execute a driving rehabilitation plan; referral to specialists is often helpful. If deficits and impairments cannot be corrected enough to allow safe driving, clinicians may need to be proactive in regards to driving cessation.
(See also Overview of the Older Driver.)
Програми реабілітації водіїв
Although some older drivers can benefit from driving refresher courses (eg, American Association of Retired Persons [AARP] Driver Safety), most should be referred to occupational therapists who specialize in driving rehabilitation (called driving rehabilitation specialists). Driving rehabilitation specialists can be located by contacting local rehabilitation facilities, the Association for Driver Rehabilitation Specialists, or the American Occupational Therapy Association.
Occupational therapy driving rehabilitation specialists usually do comprehensive driving assessments that include clinical tests of vision, motor, and cognitive skills as well as on-road evaluations. During on-road evaluations, the specialist goes in a vehicle with the older driver to evaluate actual driving skills in varied traffic conditions. The vehicle used during the evaluation should be equipped with features that allow the specialist to maintain safe control (eg, passenger-side brake). At the conclusion of the comprehensive driving evaluation, the specialist provides recommendations regarding the individual’s driving ability. These specialists can also assist by
Recommending a tailored rehabilitation plan to increase motor skills, cognition, and perception in the driver’s daily life
Providing adaptive driving equipment and training in using the equipment (eg, a spinner knob to help with one-handed steering, more complicated devices such as hand controls)
Evaluating the response to the rehabilitation plan and providing feedback to the driver, involved relatives, and the physician as to whether the driver's driving abilities are adequate to continue driving or whether driving restrictions are indicated
Providing mobility counseling or advice on alternate modes of transportation
In most states, the cost of a rehabilitation driving assessment is not covered by insurance (Medicare or private) and is an out-of-pocket cost. If a driving rehabilitation specialist is not in the area or costs are prohibitive, options include referral to a local occupational therapist who specializes in older adult medical conditions and/or a referral to the state drivers licensing department for complete retesting of vision and written and road testing.
Відмова від керування автомобілем
If older drivers deny or are unaware of their limitations or if deficits do not respond to treatment, health care professionals may need to be proactive. In these situations, issues relevant to driving safety, potential driving cessation, patient transportation needs, and alternative transportation resources should be discussed with the patient and family members.
The health care professional should balance the benefits of safety to the patient, pedestrians, and other drivers against the costs of social isolation, worsening functional status, impaired quality of life, and clinical depression. For some patients (eg, those with moderate or severe dementia), the benefits of driving cessation clearly outweigh the costs.
Alternative transportation options should be discussed; these vary from community to community, but national resources such as the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center, the Alzheimer's Association's Dementia and Driving guidance, and the Eldercare Locator provide updated information on options.
Family members can find online information about having conversations with older drivers about stopping or limiting driving. See, for example, The Hartford's At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia & Driving, the AARP's We Need to Talk, and the Alzheimer's Association's Having the conversation.
Newer transportation options such as web-based, on-demand taxi services may be an option for the older driver who may no longer be able to drive safely. However, it is important to assess the older driver’s ability to independently utilize even these services. Often the same functional deficits that limit safe driving also limit the ability to independently schedule and use alternative forms of transportation. Sometimes, family members and/or friends need to drive the older person; when possible, it is helpful to have a structured schedule in which a number of friends and family contribute. Providing transportation options allows the older adult to remain active and involved in the community and avoid isolation, inactivity, and depression.
The loss of driving privileges can precipitate depression and be relatively devastating in terms of maintaining independence. If alternative transportation cannot be arranged and the ability to maintain activities of daily living is adversely affected, loss of driving privileges sometimes prompts the need to move in with a family member or transition to an assisted-living facility or retirement community.
Повідомлення
If the driver’s functional limitations or medical status seems to warrant driving cessation, health care professionals should follow the reporting requirements of their state Department of Motor Vehicles. States vary in their reporting laws. All states have voluntary reporting laws, but some states have mandatory reporting laws (1). In most states, statutes protect the anonymity of or provide immunity to the health care professional. Legal consultation may be beneficial when an office or institution is developing a reporting policy and procedure.
Before making a report, health care professionals should discuss recommendations for driving cessation directly with the older driver and family rather than simply filing a report. They should make every attempt to educate the driver regarding the need to cooperate with driving restrictions. Such discussion should include why the driver’s limitations make driving unsafe for themselves and other drivers, and why there is an obligation to report.
In some situations, health care professionals must report functional limitations or medical status to state agencies against the wishes of their patients; this action often has a negative impact on their relationship with the patient. Regardless, medical information can be legally disclosed if a patient’s driving impairment might jeopardize public safety; health care professionals who do not notify appropriate authorities may be legally liable for subsequent injuries.
In the United States, the Department of Motor Vehicles is the agency with the authority to suspend or revoke a license and to conduct its own assessment and review; physicians and other health care professionals do not have this authority. It may be helpful for health care professionals to make this clear to the older driver and family. Laws regulating the possession and renewal of a driver’s license by older drivers also vary from country to country.
Довідкові матеріали
1. Tran EM, Lee JE. Reporting Requirements, Confidentiality, and Legal Immunity for Physicians Who Report Medically Impaired Drivers. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(1):e2350495. Published 2024 Jan 2. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.50495
Додаткова інформація
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
Ресурси для лікарів
American Occupational Therapy Association: Find a Driving Rehabilitation Provider
American Geriatrics Society: Clinician’s Guide to Assessing and Counseling Older Drivers, 4th Edition
Ресурси для пацієнтів і осіб, які здійснюють догляд
American Association of Retired Persons (AARP): Driver Safety Program: A resource providing information about driving assessments and driving refresher courses
AARP: We Need to Talk: A resource for family members and caregivers of older drivers about how to approach them to consider limiting or stopping driving
American Occupational Therapy Association: Find a Driving Rehabilitation Provider
National Aging and Disability Transportation Center: A resource providing transportation options to people who no longer drive
Eldercare Locator: A resource providing services to older adults and their families
The Hartford: At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia & Driving: A resource for older people, family members, and caregivers about how and when to help an older driver stop driving
American Automobile Association (AAA): Senior Driver Safety and Mobility: A resource providing information about driving self-assessments, available car safety features, and licensing laws for older people
USAging: Transportation: A resource providing transportation options to people who no longer drive
Alzheimer's Association: Dementia and Driving: A resource that helps people with dementia plan how to eventually stop driving