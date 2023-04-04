Релігія та духовність осіб літнього віку

Religion and spirituality are similar but not identical concepts. Religion is often viewed as more institutionally based, more structured, and involving more traditional activities, rituals and practices. Spirituality refers to the intangible and immaterial and thus may be considered a more general term, not associated with a particular group or organization. It can refer to feelings, thoughts, experiences, and behaviors related to the soul or to a search for the sacred.

Traditional religion involves accountability and responsibility; spirituality has fewer requirements. People may reject traditional religion but consider themselves spiritual. In the United States, > 90% of older people consider themselves religious or spiritual; but about 16% of older adults are religiously unaffiliated (1). Most research assesses religion, not spirituality, using measures such as attendance at religious services, frequency of private religious practices, use of religious coping mechanisms (eg, praying, trusting in God, turning problems over to God, receiving support from the clergy), and intrinsic religiosity (internalized religious commitment).

For most older adults in the United States, religion has a major role in their life, with about half attending religious services at least weekly.

Older adults' level of religious participation is greater than that in any other age group. For older people, the religious community is the largest source of social support outside of the family, and involvement in religious organizations is the most common type of voluntary social activity—more common than all other forms of voluntary social activity combined.

Benefits of Religion and Spirituality Religion correlates with improved physical and mental health, and religious people may propose that God's intervention facilitates these benefits. However, experts cannot determine whether participation in organized religion contributes to health or whether psychologically or physically healthier people are attracted to religious groups. If religion is helpful, the reason—whether it is the religious beliefs themselves or other factors—is not clear. Many such factors (eg, psychologic benefits, encouragement of healthful practices, social support from the religious community) have been proposed. Психологічні переконання Religion may provide the following psychologic benefits: A positive and hopeful attitude about life and illness, which predicts improved health outcomes and lower mortality rates

A sense of meaning and purpose in life, which affects health behaviors and social and family relationships

A greater ability to cope with illness and disability Many older people report that religion is the most important factor enabling them to cope with physical health problems and life stresses (eg, declining financial resources, loss of a spouse or partner). People who use religious coping mechanisms are less likely to develop depression and anxiety than those who do not; this inverse association is strongest among people with greater physical disability. A 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis documented clear associations between religious and spiritual practices and lower rates of depression and anxiety among older adults. Also, people who were very religious reported better psychologic well-being, greater life satisfaction, and better social relations than those who did not practice religion or spirituality (2). Religious people also tend to recover from depression more quickly. Even the perception of disability appears to be altered by the degree of religiousness. Of older women with hip fractures, the most religious had the lowest rates of depression and were able to walk significantly further when discharged from the hospital than those who were less religious. Практики, що сприяють здоров’ю In older adults, active involvement in a religious community correlates with better maintained physical functioning and health. Some religious groups (eg, Mormons, Seventh-Day Adventists) advocate behaviors that enhance health, such as avoidance of tobacco and heavy alcohol use. Members of these groups are less likely to develop substance-related disorders, and they live longer than the general population. Соціальні переконання Religious beliefs and practices often foster the development of community and broad social support networks. Increased social contact for older adults increases the likelihood that disease will be detected early and that older people will adhere to treatment regimens because members of their community interact with them and ask them questions about their health and medical care. Older people who have such community networks are less likely to neglect themselves. Особи, які здійснюють догляд Religious faith also benefits caregivers. Many studies have shown that religious feeling facilitates coping and is associated with mental health benefits for caregivers of older adults with dementia, cancer, or other serious and/or terminal conditions. Джерела літератури 1. PRRI: PRRI 2021 Census of American Religion, Updates and Trends: White Christian Decline Slows, Unaffiliated Growth Levels Off. Accessed 3/31/23. 2. Coelho-Júnior HJ, Calvani R, Panza F, et al: Religiosity/spirituality and mental health in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Front Med (Lausanne). 9:877213, 2022. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2022.877213

Harmful Effects of Religion and Spirituality Religion is not always beneficial to older adults. Religious devotion may promote excessive guilt, inflexibility, and anxiety. Religious preoccupations and delusions may develop in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or psychoses. Certain religious groups discourage mental and physical health care, including potentially lifesaving therapies (eg, blood transfusions, treatment of life-threatening infections, insulin therapy), and may substitute religious rituals (eg, praying, chanting, lighting candles). Some more rigid religious groups may isolate and alienate older people from nonparticipating family members and the broader social community.

Роль медичних працівників Talking to older patients about their religious beliefs and practices helps health care professionals provide care because these beliefs can affect the patients’ mental and physical health. Inquiring about religious issues during a medical visit is appropriate under certain circumstances, including the following: When patients are severely ill, under substantial stress, or near death and ask or suggest that a health care professional talk about religious issues

When patients tell a health care professional that they are religious and that religion helps them cope with illness

When religious needs are evident and may be affecting patients’ health or health behaviors Older adults often have distinct spiritual needs that may overlap with but are not the same as psychologic needs. Ascertaining a patient’s spiritual needs can help mobilize the necessary resources (eg, spiritual counseling or support groups, participation in religious activities, social contacts from members of a religious community). Духовний анамнез Taking a spiritual history shows older patients that the health care professional is willing to discuss spiritual topics. The professional may ask patients whether their spiritual beliefs are an important part of their life, how these beliefs influence the way they take care of themselves, whether they are a part of a religious or spiritual community, and how they would like the health care professional to handle their spiritual needs. Alternatively, a health care professional may ask patients to describe their most important coping mechanism. If the response is not a religious one, patients may be asked whether religious or spiritual resources are of any help. If the response is no, patients may be sensitively asked about barriers to those activities (eg, transportation problems, hearing difficulties, lack of financial resources, depression, lack of motivation, unresolved conflicts) to determine whether the reason is circumstances or their choice. However, health care professionals should not force or suggest religious beliefs or opinions on patients or intrude if patients do not want help. Звернення до духовенства Many clergy members provide counseling services to older adults at home and in the hospital, often free of charge. Many older patients prefer such counseling to that from a mental health care professional because they are more satisfied with the results and because they believe such counseling does not have the stigma that mental health care does. However, many clergy members in the community do not have extensive training in mental health counseling and may not recognize when older patients need professional mental health care. In contrast, many hospital clergy have extensive training in the mental, social, and spiritual needs of older people. Thus, including hospital clergy as part of the health care team can be helpful. They can often bridge the gap between hospital care and care in the community by communicating with clergy in the community. For example, when a patient is discharged from the hospital, the hospital clergy may call the patient’s clergy so that support teams in the patient’s religious community can be mobilized to help during the patient’s convalescence (eg, by providing housekeeping services, meals, or transportation, by visiting the patient or caregiver). Підтримка релігійних переконань і практик пацієнтів Patients seek medical care for health-related reasons, not religious ones. However, health care professionals should not discourage a patient’s religious involvement as long as it does not interfere with necessary medical care because such involvement may contribute to good health. People who are actively involved in religious groups, particularly those in major religious traditions, tend to be healthier. If patients are not already involved in religious activities, suggesting such activities requires sensitivity. However, health care professionals may suggest that patients consider religious activities if patients seem receptive and may benefit from such activities, which can provide social contact, reduce alienation and isolation, and increase a sense of belonging, of meaning, and of life purpose. These activities may also help older people focus on positive activities rather than on their own problems. However, some activities are appropriate only for more religious patients.