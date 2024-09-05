Програми комплексної допомоги особам літнього віку (PACE)

The Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a program designed for older adults, most of whom are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits, who meet criteria for nursing home admission but who wish to live at home as long as possible. The program involves an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, social workers, dieticians, and drivers. The services are typically provided in an adult day health center and are available every day. The program provides transportation to the center. However, some services may be provided in the home.

PACE includes medical and dental care, adult day care, health and personal care at home, prescription medications, social services, rehabilitation, meals, nutritional counseling, and hospital and long-term care when needed. The PACE service package must include all Medicare and Medicaid covered services, and other services determined by the interdisciplinary team to be necessary for the care of the PACE participant. PACE may require a monthly fee.

The following is needed to qualify for PACE:

55 or older

Live in the service area of a PACE organization (in a state with approved PACE providers)

Need nursing home-level of care (as certified by each state)

Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE

PACE is available only in certain areas of the United States (see PACE plan search for a list of participating states and available plans). It combines funds from Medicare and Medicaid.

