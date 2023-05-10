Профілактика немічності

Frailty is loss of physiologic reserve, which makes people susceptible to disability due to minor stresses. Common features of frailty include weakness, slowed motor function, weight loss, muscle wasting (sarcopenia), exercise intolerance, frequent falls, immobility, incontinence, and frequent exacerbations of chronic diseases.
Exercise and a healthy diet (see table Nutritional Recommendations) are recommended for preventing or reducing frailty. Older people who engage in regular aerobic exercise (eg, walking, swimming, running) increase their life expectancy and have less functional decline than those who are sedentary. Mood and possibly cognitive function may also be improved. Weight training can help increase bone and muscle mass and reduce risk of falls and fractures. A healthy diet may prevent or reduce risk of many diseases that contribute to frailty, including breast and colon cancers, osteoporosis, obesity, and undernutrition; morbidity and mortality may also be reduced.
Рекомендації щодо харчування для профілактики немічності
Measure
Description
Rationale
Mediterranean diet
Consumption of more fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and fewer ultraprocessed foods
Substitution of healthful fats for less healthful fats:
Possibly replacing some of the meat with legumes and beans
Less healthful fats such as foods high in saturated fat (eg, butter, cheese, beef, pork, poultry with the skin, some prepared foods such as crackers)
Decreases risk of cardiovascular disease
Reduced sodium diet
Optimal level of intake unknown but some evidence to support reducing intake to 2.3 g a day
Lowers blood pressure in some people
High calcium diet and calcium supplements
For older adults, 1200 mg a day (most American diets contain only 500–700 mg a day)
Helps maintain bone density and reduce risk of fractures
Adequate intake of vitamins and minerals
Largely by eating fruits and vegetables and a healthful balanced diet
Supplementation with vitamin D (at least 600 IU a day for patients ≤ 70, 800 IU a day for patients > 70) for people with average or low dietary calcium intake
For people with deficiencies: Consultation with their health care profession for supplementation advice.
For vitamin D, prevents bone loss
Vitamin D plus calcium may decrease incidence of falls and fractures
May prevent various chronic diseases
High-fiber diet
Best obtained by eating fruits, vegetables, and grains
May prevent colon cancer
Has a beneficial effect on serum lipids
Adequate protein intake when combined with exercise
Optimal level of protein intake unknown but some evidence to support intake of 1.0 to 1.2 g/kg a day
Combination can limit age-related decrease in muscle mass, strength, and function