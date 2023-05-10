Профілактика немічності

skip to main content
    Frailty is loss of physiologic reserve, which makes people susceptible to disability due to minor stresses. Common features of frailty include weakness, slowed motor function, weight loss, muscle wasting (sarcopenia), exercise intolerance, frequent falls, immobility, incontinence, and frequent exacerbations of chronic diseases.

    Exercise and a healthy diet (see table Nutritional Recommendations) are recommended for preventing or reducing frailty. Older people who engage in regular aerobic exercise (eg, walking, swimming, running) increase their life expectancy and have less functional decline than those who are sedentary. Mood and possibly cognitive function may also be improved. Weight training can help increase bone and muscle mass and reduce risk of falls and fractures. A healthy diet may prevent or reduce risk of many diseases that contribute to frailty, including breast and colon cancers, osteoporosis, obesity, and undernutrition; morbidity and mortality may also be reduced.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Рекомендації щодо харчування для профілактики немічності

    Measure

    Description

    Rationale

    Mediterranean diet

    Consumption of more fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and fewer ultraprocessed foods

    Substitution of healthful fats for less healthful fats:

    • Healthful fats, such as oily fish (eg, tuna, salmon, mackerel, herring), olive oil, certain vegetable oils (flaxseed, canola, soybean), flaxseed, and walnuts

    • Less healthful fats such as foods high in saturated fat (eg, butter, cheese, beef, pork, poultry with the skin, some prepared foods such as crackers)

    Possibly replacing some of the meat with legumes and beans

    Less healthful fats such as foods high in saturated fat (eg, butter, cheese, beef, pork, poultry with the skin, some prepared foods such as crackers)

    Decreases risk of cardiovascular disease

    Reduced sodium diet

    Optimal level of intake unknown but some evidence to support reducing intake to 2.3 g a day

    Lowers blood pressure in some people

    High calcium diet and calcium supplements

    For older adults, 1200 mg a day (most American diets contain only 500–700 mg a day)

    Helps maintain bone density and reduce risk of fractures

    Adequate intake of vitamins and minerals

    Largely by eating fruits and vegetables and a healthful balanced diet

    Supplementation with vitamin D (at least 600 IU a day for patients ≤ 70, 800 IU a day for patients > 70) for people with average or low dietary calcium intake

    For people with deficiencies: Consultation with their health care profession for supplementation advice. 

    For vitamin D, prevents bone loss

    Vitamin D plus calcium may decrease incidence of falls and fractures

    May prevent various chronic diseases

    High-fiber diet

    Best obtained by eating fruits, vegetables, and grains

    May prevent colon cancer

    Has a beneficial effect on serum lipids

    Adequate protein intake when combined with exercise

    Optimal level of protein intake unknown but some evidence to support intake of 1.0 to 1.2 g/kg a day

    Combination can limit age-related decrease in muscle mass, strength, and function

