Як виконувати аноскопію

Pull the buttocks apart and visually inspect the external area.

Insert a lubricated gloved finger to do a routine digital rectal exam (use topical anesthetic jelly if patient has severe anal pain and does not have an allergy).

If using a topical anesthetic jelly, wait 1 to 2 minutes to give the anesthetic time to take effect.

If there is no gross blood, test any stool obtained for fecal occult blood, if indicated, and change glove on this hand.

Lubricate the anoscope and the central guide plug.

Slowly insert the anoscope, with the central guide plug in place.

After the anoscope is completely inserted, remove the central guide plug (keep the plug available because it may be needed again).

If using a nonslotted anoscope, slowly rotate it as you withdraw it and inspect the entire mucosa for masses, lesions, hemorrhoids, or fissures. Any fecal material or blood can be removed with a cotton swab to aid visualization.

Culture any abnormal discharge.

If indicated, biopsy any suspect mass but only if above the dentate line.