Стафілококове харчове отруєння

Staphylococcal food poisoning is due to a preformed toxin made by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria that have contaminated food. Symptoms of nausea and vomiting with abdominal cramps are typically of rapid onset, usually within several hours of ingestion. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is supportive with fluids.

S. aureus is commonly present on skin and can enter food if food handlers do not wash properly before touching food. If the food is then left at room temperature, the bacteria can multiply and produce toxin. Food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not smell bad or look spoiled.

(See also Overview of Gastroenteritis.)

Symptoms and Signs of Staphylococcal Food Poisoning Symptoms of staphylococcal food poisoning begin rapidly after ingestion of contaminated food because they are caused by a preformed enterotoxin present in the food. The symptoms typically begin 30 minutes to 8 hours after eating the contaminated food. Nausea and vomiting with abdominal cramps are most common. Diarrhea usually occurs. The symptoms usually resolve within 1 day. A similar manifestation can be seen in Bacillus cereus infection, typically after consumption of reheated or fried rice.

Diagnosis of Staphylococcal Food Poisoning Clinical evaluation The diagnosis is almost always made clinically based on the onset of typical symptoms shortly after eating a potentially contaminated food (eg, restaurant meal).