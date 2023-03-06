Лікарські препарати для лікування кислотності шлунку

These medications (cimetidine, famotidine, available IV and orally; and nizatidine available orally) are competitive inhibitors of histamine at the H2 receptor, thus suppressing gastrin-stimulated acid secretion and proportionately reducing gastric juice volume. Histamine-mediated pepsin secretion is also decreased. Nizatidine, famotidine, and cimetidine are available without a prescription in the United States.

H2 blockers are well absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, with onset of action 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion and peak effects at 1 to 2 hours. IV administration produces a more rapid onset of action. Duration of action is proportional to dose and ranges from 6 to 20 hours. Doses should often be reduced in older patients.

For duodenal ulcers, once daily oral administration of cimetidine 800 mg, famotidine 40 mg, or nizatidine 300 mg given at bedtime or after dinner for 6 to 8 weeks is effective. Gastric ulcers may respond to the same regimen continued for 8 to 12 weeks, but because nocturnal acid secretion is less important, morning administration may be equally or more effective. Children ≥ 40 kg may receive adult doses. Below that weight, the oral dosage is cimetidine 10 mg/kg every 12 hours. For GERD, H2 blockers are now mostly used for pain management. These medications have been replaced by proton pump inhibitors for most patients with ulcer disease. Gastritis heals with famotidine given 2 times a day for 8 to 12 weeks.

The H2 blocker ranitidine (oral, IV, and over the counter) has been removed from the market in the United States and in many other countries because of unacceptable concentrations of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen. Cimetidine and famotidine are alternatives and do not contain NDMA, nor do proton pump inhibitors.

Cimetidine has minor antiandrogen effects expressed as reversible gynecomastia and, less commonly, erectile dysfunction with prolonged use. Mental status changes, diarrhea, rash, drug fever, myalgias, thrombocytopenia, and sinus bradycardia and hypotension after rapid IV administration have been reported with all H2 blockers, generally in < 1% of treated patients but more commonly in older patients.

Cimetidine and, to a lesser extent, other H2 blockers interact with the P-450 microsomal enzyme system and may delay metabolism of other medications eliminated through this system (eg, phenytoin, warfarin, theophylline, diazepam, lidocaine).