Ядерне сканування шлунково-кишкового тракту

Gastric emptying can be measured by having the patient ingest a radiolabeled meal (solid or liquid) and observing its passage out of the stomach with a gamma camera. Because this test cannot differentiate physical obstruction from gastroparesis, further diagnostic studies typically are done if emptying is delayed. The test also is useful in monitoring response to promotility medications (eg, metoclopramide, erythromycin). The results of this test can be affected by use of opioids or other medications that alter gastrointestinal motility.

Specialized motility centers can also evaluate small intestine and whole gut transit. The small intestine transit test takes place over a 2-day period and the whole gut transit test takes place over a 4-day period. These tests are useful in patients with suspected motility disorders, severe constipation, or colonic inertia.