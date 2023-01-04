Синдром солітарної виразки прямої кишки

Affected patients have straining during defecation, a sense of incomplete evacuation or pelvic fullness, and sometimes passage of blood and mucus by rectum.

The syndrome is poorly named because associated lesions may be solitary or multiple and ulcerated or nonulcerated; they range from mucosal erythema to ulcers to small mass lesions. Lesions are typically located in the anterior rectal wall within 10 cm of the anal verge.