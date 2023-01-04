skip to main content
Синдром солітарної виразки прямої кишки

ЗаParswa Ansari, MD, Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2023

Solitary rectal ulcer syndrome is a rare disorder that involves straining during defecation, a sense of incomplete evacuation, and sometimes passage of blood and mucus by rectum. It is caused by localized ischemic injury or prolapse of the distal rectal mucosa. Diagnosis is clinical with confirmation by flexible sigmoidoscopy and sometimes biopsy. Treatment is a bowel regimen for mild cases, but surgery is sometimes needed if rectal prolapse is the cause.

(See also Evaluation of Anorectal Disorders.)

Solitary rectal ulcer syndrome is caused by mucosal ischemia of the distal rectal mucosa resulting from trauma.

Causes include

Symptoms and Signs of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

Affected patients have straining during defecation, a sense of incomplete evacuation or pelvic fullness, and sometimes passage of blood and mucus by rectum.

The syndrome is poorly named because associated lesions may be solitary or multiple and ulcerated or nonulcerated; they range from mucosal erythema to ulcers to small mass lesions. Lesions are typically located in the anterior rectal wall within 10 cm of the anal verge.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

  • Solitary rectal ulcer syndrome is poorly named because associated lesions may be solitary or multiple and ulcerated or nonulcerated; they range from mucosal erythema to ulcers to small mass lesions.

Diagnosis of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

  • Clinical evaluation

  • Flexible sigmoidoscopy

  • Sometimes biopsy

Diagnosis of solitary rectal ulcer syndrome is typically made by clinical history and flexible sigmoidoscopy, but biopsy is sometimes done for confirmation. Assessment for internal or full-thickness rectal prolapse should be done (see diagnosis of rectal prolapse).

Histopathologic examination of the biopsy specimen shows a thickened mucosal layer with distortion of the crypt architecture and replacement of the lamina propria with smooth muscle and collagen, leading to hypertrophy and disorganization of the muscularis mucosa.

Treatment of Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome

  • Bulk laxatives

  • Sometimes surgery for rectal prolapse

Mild cases are treated with reassurance and establishment of a bowel regimen with bulk laxatives to relieve chronic constipation.

If rectal prolapse is the cause, surgery may be needed (see treatment of rectal prolapse).

