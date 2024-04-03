Види раку, які вражають сітківку

Choroidal melanoma originates from choroidal melanocytes. Choroidal melanoma is the most common cancer originating in the eye, with an incidence of about 1 in 2500 White people. It is less common among darker-skinned people. It occurs most frequently at age 55 to 60 (1). It may spread locally or metastasize and be fatal.

Symptoms tend to develop late and include loss of vision and symptoms of retinal detachment.

Хороїдальна меланома Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis is by funduscopy, supplemented, when indicated, by other tests, such as ultrasonography, CT, fluorescein angiography, and serial photographs.

Small cancers are treated with laser, radiation, or radioactive implants, which may preserve vision and save the eye. Rarely, local resection is used. Large cancers may require enucleation.