Поліпи, вузлики та гранульоми голосових зв’язок

Polyps and nodules result from injury to the lamina propria of the true vocal cords. Granulomas result from injury to the perichondrium overlying the vocal processes of the arytenoid cartilages.

Vocal cord polyps may occur at the mid third of the membranous cords and are more often unilateral. Polyps tend to be larger and more protuberant than nodules and often have a dominant surface blood vessel. They frequently result from an initiating acute phonatory injury. Other polypoid changes, often bilateral, may have several other causes, including gastroesophageal reflux, untreated hypothyroid states, chronic laryngeal allergic reactions, or chronic inhalation of irritants, such as industrial fumes or cigarette smoke. Acute injury usually causes pedunculated polyps, whereas polypoid edema results from chronic irritation.

Vocal cord nodules occur bilaterally at the junction of the anterior and middle third of the cords. Their main cause is chronic voice trauma—yelling, shouting, singing loudly, or using an unnaturally low frequency.

Vocal cord granulomas occur in the posterior glottis adjacent to the vocal processes of the arytenoid cartilage. They can be bilateral or unilateral. They usually result from intubation trauma but may be aggravated by reflux disease.

Vocal cord papillomas can result from infection with some human papillomaviruses (HPVs). In pediatric patients, papillomas most commonly occur between age 1 and 4 years, although they can develop at any time including throughout adulthood. The disorder is also called recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

(See also Overview of Laryngeal Disorders.)

Захворювання гортані

Поліп голосових зв'язок Зображення Image provided by Eiji Yanagisawa, MD.

Вузлики голосових зв’язок Зображення Image provided by Eiji Yanagisawa, MD.