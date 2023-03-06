Спазматична дисфонія

Spasmodic dysphonia (vocal cord spasms) is intermittent spasm of laryngeal muscles that causes an abnormal voice.

Spasmodic dysphonia is an idiopathic dystonia that affects the muscles of the larynx during specific movements of the larynx. As a localized form of movement disorder, spasmodic dysphonia has an onset between ages 30 and 50 years, and about 60% of patients are women.

There are 3 main forms:

Adductor spasmodic dysphonia

Abductor spasmodic dysphonia

Mixed spasmodic dysphonia

In adductor spasmodic dysphonia, a patient's voice sounds squeezed, effortful, or strained due to uncontrolled closure of the vocal folds during speech. These spasmodic episodes usually occur when vowel sounds are being formed, particularly at the beginning of words.

In abductor spasmodic dysphonia, which is less common, sudden interruptions of sound caused by uncontrolled opening of the vocal cords are accompanied by an audible escape of air during connected speech.

Those with mixed spasmodic dysphonia may display features of both adductor and abductor spasmodic dysphonia to varying degrees and at different times.

(See also Overview of Laryngeal Disorders.)