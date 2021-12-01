Травма нігтів

Nail-biting (onychophagia) may not cause chronic problems. However, possible complications include the following:

Dystrophy

Infections (bacterial, viral, and/or fungal), typically resulting from small areas of nail trauma and damage

Dental problems

Dystrophy can develop if chronic nail-biting disrupts the nail unit, which often inflames the nail matrix. The nails can develop horizontal ridging, depressions, and raised areas. Nails can become shortened permanently because the distal nail bed becomes keratinized. The cuticles are almost always damaged, disrupting nails' waterproof "seal," causing nails to thin and peel, and increasing risk of infection. Eventually, scarring can affect the cuticles and matrix, making dystrophy irreversible.

Viral infections commonly include human papillomavirus, causing warts. Small areas of trauma all around the nail facilitate viral entry to the nails. These infections are difficult to eradicate and spread easily between fingers and from the fingers to the mouth and lips. Warts can be unsightly and distressing.

Bacterial infections are often due to staphylococcal and streptococcal species but may involve anaerobic bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Abscesses can develop that could lead to permanent nail loss without timely surgical drainage. Permanent dystrophy may develop even with surgical drainage.

Fungal infection, typically with Candida, is very common and can also occur among patients with chronically manicured nails. Usual features include swelling of the proximal and lateral nail folds and mild nail dystrophy, sometimes with distal onycholysis. Chronic trauma and/or manipulation of the cuticles and surrounding skin leads to chronic inflammation, facilitating microbial entry. Treatment with a topical antifungal, often combined with a topical corticosteroid, is usually effective if the patient stops nail-biting.

Dental complications may include teeth disfigurement or shifts in position. Risks of gingival disease and infection are also increased.

For many people, nail-biting is mild, and simply counseling them on the possible complications (which they often do not know) may encourage them to try to stop. Some are ashamed of nail-biting. Habit-breaking techniques may include applying over-the-counter nail polish that is foul-tasting or a long-wearing manicure that obstructs the person's ability to bite the nail, such as a dip-powder manicure. Rarely, severe or obsessive nail-biting can be a sign of a mental or anxiety disorder, necessitating referral to a mental health practitioner.