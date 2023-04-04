Як виконувати трефінацію нігтів

Assess the finger or toe for neurovascular compromise and the extensor tendon for evidence of tendon disruption at the distal interphalangeal (DIP) joint (mallet finger or toe).

Cleanse the nail and finger gently with a clean cloth or gauze and soap and water, or a mild antibacterial wound cleanser such as chlorhexidine.

Reassure the patient that trephination takes only a few seconds and is almost painless—much less so than a digital block.

If the patient cannot be reassured, anesthetize the distal finger with a digital block.

Stabilize the operating hand on the same surface as the patient's hand.

If using cautery, place the device over the center of the subungual hematoma, exert mild pressure with control until a “give” is felt and blood comes out; this takes < 1 second.

If using a needle, use a rotating motion with moderate pressure to drill carefully through the nail.

Alternative: Instead of the cautery device or large-bore needle, you can insert a 29-gauge insulin needle underneath the nail at the distal hyponychium and advance it proximally and parallel to the nail plate with gentle suction on the syringe until the hematoma begins to drain into the attached syringe.

With successful drainage, there is an immediate, marked decrease in pain and visible diminution of the hematoma.