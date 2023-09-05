skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дерматофітидна реакція

ЗаDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Dermatophytid reaction is an inflammatory reaction to dermatophytosis at a cutaneous site distant from the primary infection. Diagnosis is by potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment depends on the primary dermatophytosis.

Dermatophytid (identity or id) reactions are protean; they are not related to localized growth of the fungus but rather are an inflammatory reaction to a dermatophytosis elsewhere on the body.

Lesions are typically pruritic and may manifest as

Distribution may be extensive.

Erythema Annulare Centrifugum
Сховати деталі
This photo shows annular and arcuate lesions of erythema annulare centrifugum.
Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.
Дерматофітидна реакція
Сховати деталі
This dermatophytid (identity, or id) reaction manifests as copious vesicles on the fingers.
Image courtesy of CDC/Dr. Lucille K. Georg via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diagnosis of Dermatophytid Reaction

  • Potassium hydroxide wet mount

Diagnosis of dermatophytid reaction is by potassium hydroxide wet mounts that are negative at the site of the id reaction and positive at the distant site of dermatophyte infection.

Treatment of Dermatophytid Reaction

  • Treatment of the primary dermatophytosis

Treatment of the primary infection cures dermatophytid; pending cure, topical corticosteroids and/or antipruritics (eg, hydroxyzine 25 mg orally 4 times a day) can be used to relieve symptoms (see table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections).

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.