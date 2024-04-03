Периімплантаційні захворювання та стани

Peri-implant diseases and conditions relate to soft- and hard-tissue deficiencies, which help predict the success of dental implants in the long term. Clinical abnormalities of peri-implant diseases are erythema, bleeding on probing, swelling, and suppuration.
The American Academy of Periodontology's classification of periodontal diseases includes 3 forms of peri-implant disease (1):
Peri-implant mucositis
Peri-implantitis
Peri-implant deficiencies of soft and/or hard tissues
Периімплантаційний мукозит
Clinical signs of peri-implant mucositis include bleeding on probing, swelling, and inflammation associated with plaque. The condition may be reversed by measures to eliminate the plaque.
Периімплантит
Peri-implantitis is a plaque-associated pathologic condition characterized by inflammation and subsequent progressive loss of supporting bone. It is associated with poor plaque control and occurs in patients with a history of severe periodontitis. Treatment is as with treatment of periodontitis.
Периімплантаційний дефіцит м’яких і/або твердих тканин
Normal healing following tooth loss may result in deficiencies of the jaw bone or lack of dense keratinized gingiva. These abnormalities can be corrected by grafting the hard or soft tissues.
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
1. Caton JG, Armitage G, Berglundh T, et al: A new classification scheme for periodontal and peri-implant diseases and conditions – Introduction and key changes from the 1999 classification. J Periodontol 89(S1), 2018. https://doi.org/10.1002/JPER.18-0157