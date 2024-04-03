Гіперплазія ясен

Hyperplasia of gingival tissues without inflammation may occur in response to various medications.

Medications that particularly cause gingival hyperplasia include the following (1):

Phenytoin

Valproate

Cyclosporine

Nifedipine and other calcium channel blockers

High-dose oral contraceptives

Hyperplasia is characterized by diffuse, relatively avascular smooth or nodular enlargement of the gingiva, which may almost cover some teeth. The hypertrophied tissue can often be excised. If possible, substitutions are made for the offending medications. Scrupulous oral hygiene may minimize recurrence.

Gingival Hyperplasia Зображення SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Oral squamous cell carcinoma can also originate in the gingiva, causing apparent enlargement of gum tissue.