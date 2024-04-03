skip to main content
Гіперплазія ясен

ЗаJames T. Ubertalli, DMD, Hingham, MA
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Hyperplasia of gingival tissues without inflammation may occur in response to various medications.

    Medications that particularly cause gingival hyperplasia include the following (1):

    • Phenytoin

    • Valproate

    • Cyclosporine

    • Nifedipine and other calcium channel blockers

    • High-dose oral contraceptives

    Hyperplasia is characterized by diffuse, relatively avascular smooth or nodular enlargement of the gingiva, which may almost cover some teeth. The hypertrophied tissue can often be excised. If possible, substitutions are made for the offending medications. Scrupulous oral hygiene may minimize recurrence.

    Oral squamous cell carcinoma can also originate in the gingiva, causing apparent enlargement of gum tissue.

    Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

