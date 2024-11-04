Білки плазматичної мембрани

Plasma membrane transporters affect pharmacologic activity of drugs by mediating their absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (1). Drug-drug interactions arise when drugs compete to bind a drug transporter, altering drug responses and causing potentially toxic adverse effects (2, 3). The 2 major transporters are adenosine triphosphate (ATP)–binding cassette (ABC, also referred to as P-glycoprotein) and the solute carrier (SLC) transporters. SLC transporters include emerging clinically significant transporters called multidrug and toxin extrusion (MATE) transporters that contribute to the renal elimination of metformin and interactions of cimetidine with other drugs (2). The expression of these drug transporters appears low during the fetal and neonatal periods, but increases after 7 years of age (4).

