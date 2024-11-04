Наномедицина

Nanomedicine uses the tools of nanotechnology (ie, biocompatible nanoparticles and nanorobots) to deliver drugs, diagnose disease, and conduct in vivo imaging. Nanotechnology has improved drug delivery by targeting specific organs to optimize the efficacy and safety profiles of individual drugs. The nanoparticle size (usually ranging from 1 to 100 nm), shape, and surface chemistry are important factors that contribute to its pharmacokinetics, including the degree of absorption, bioavailability, cellular uptake, biodistribution, and clearance (1, 2, 3).

Most nanomedicines are administered orally or intravenously and achieve their effects through passive targeting, which relies on nonspecific accumulation in tissues, including tumors (2). Liposomes were the first nanomedicines and remain one of the most successful nanoparticles conjugated to chemotherapeutic agents, such as doxorubicin and irinotecan, to improve their biodistribution (2, 4).

Polymeric nanoparticles (eg, peg-filgrastim) increase a drug’s half-life and bioavailability and have been used in controlled-release applications. Micelles are used to encapsulate poorly water-soluble drugs (eg, estradiol) to enhance their dissolution in aqueous solution and hence their absorption.

Nanocrystals are comprised of only the drug, at nanoscale dimension (eg, sirolimus), that leads to increased surface area for dissolution and solubility. With the burgeoning interest in nanomedicine-based drugs, the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics must be closely evaluated to optimize drug delivery to the target site while minimizing adverse effects since nanoparticles are designed to be long-lasting with minimal excretion within organs.

Physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling is a powerful mathematical tool for quantifying absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) kinetic processes, particularly drug distribution into organs and tissues; this tool offers significant utility for understanding the mechanisms involved in nanomedicine pharmacokinetics and sources of variability. Significant variability in nanoparticle distribution can occur in certain organs such as liver, spleen, and lungs due to nanoparticle physicochemical properties such as size and material (5). When applied with pharmacodynamic models that evaluate pharmacologic effects in target tissues, PBPK modeling can forecast efficacy and toxicity while limiting the use of animal models.

