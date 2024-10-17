A standard endoscope may be used to examine abnormalities of the small intestine such as tumors and bleeding. However, these endoscopes may only reach the first 3 to 6 feet of the bowel. Often times, the abnormality is located in the remaining 14 to 17 feet. But with video capsule endoscopy, doctors can examine hard-to-reach tumors or view distant intestinal bleeding through dynamic video taken of the bowel.

Video capsule endoscopy is a noninvasive procedure where a computerized capsule is used to view the entire length of the small intestine. The capsule is about the size of a vitamin and contains a transmitter, a battery, a color video camera, and an LED light source. The capsule is sealed and resistant to stomach acid and digestive enzymes. The pill takes 2 pictures per second as it travels via muscle contractions along the GI tract. Distant sites in the tract may reveal a tumor or bleeding from the intestinal wall, which can be more accurately identified. Sensors on the patient’s abdomen send these images to a receiver worn on the waist. After 8 hours and over 50,000 images, the sensors and receiver are removed. The images can then be downloaded to a computer where they are viewed as a video and examined by a doctor. The capsule is not reusable and many people do not realize they have passed the capsule when it is eventually excreted with waste.