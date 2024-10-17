1. Place forearm on table with the hand palm down, off the edge of the table.

2. Move wrist up into extension.

3. Slowly flex wrist down to starting position.

4. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

5. Special instructions

a. Focus on lowering (eccentric) phase with a count of 4 to flex wrist down to starting position and a count of 2 up for wrist extension.

b. Start with light weight (for example, a soup can) or no weight.