1. Hold weight in hand on involved side.

2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed on table or bed.

3. Bend elbow to 90° and raise elbow to shoulder height by retracting (squeezing) the scapula.

4. Return to start position.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special instructions