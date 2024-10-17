During a prostate exam, a doctor may choose to take a needle biopsy sample to check for prostate cancer. This surgical procedure removes tissue from the prostate gland to later examine under a microscope. During the procedure, a biopsy device is inserted into the anus, and a spring-loaded needle passes through the wall of the rectum into the prostate gland. A small tissue sample is taken. This process is repeated several times to obtain a thorough sample. Upon completion, the biopsy device is removed. The results of the test will be analyzed to determine if cancer is present.