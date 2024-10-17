Magonjwa ya Mapafu Yasiyo ya Kawaida Yanayosababisha Makovu kwenye Mapafu
Disorder
Symptoms
Treatment
Comments
Slow-developing (over weeks to months) or sudden, severe symptoms
Shortness of breath
Cough
Stopping the drug that is causing symptoms
Corticosteroids (sometimes effective)
Many classes of drugs may cause this disease.
The disease is often more severe in older people.
The effects of some drugs on the lungs are similar to those of systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus).
The extent and severity of the disease are sometimes related to how large the drug dose was and how long the drug was taken.
Alveolar hemorrhage syndromes (bleeding in the lungs)
Most commonly, coughing up blood (hemoptysis)
Anemia due to chronic blood loss
Kidney failure (sometimes)
Corticosteroids and immunosuppressant medications (such as cyclophosphamide )
Blood transfusions if needed because of blood loss
Oxygen therapy for a low level of oxygen in the blood
In these rare disorders, blood leaks from small, thin-walled blood vessels (capillaries), often because of an autoimmune reaction.
People may have Goodpasture syndrome, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis (iron in the lungs), or drug reactions.
Massive bleeding can cause death.
Difficulty breathing
Cough
Chest pain
Sometimes coughing up blood
Lung transplantation
Sirolimus
This rare disorder occurs in young women.
It may worsen during pregnancy.