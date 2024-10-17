Aina za Tiba za Joto
Type
Description
Comment
Uses
Heat applied to the body’s surface
Infrared heat
Heat applied with a lamp, usually less than 20 minutes a day
Care needed to avoid burns
Not used in people with an implanted metal device or reduced skin sensation (particularly to temperature and pain)
Arthralgia (joint pain)
Arthritis (various forms)
Back pain
Fibromyalgia
Muscle spasm
Myalgia (muscle pain)
Neuralgia (nerve pain)
Sprains
Strains
Tenosynovitis (inflammation of tendons and their covering)
Whiplash injuries
Hot packs
Cotton cloth containers filled with silicate gel, usually warmed in a microwave oven
Can be wrapped in a towel to protect the skin from burns
Same as for infrared heat
Paraffin bath
Dipping in, immersion in, or painting with melted wax
Usually applied to small joints, such as those of the hand, knee, or elbow
Not used for open wounds
Hydrotherapy
Immersion in agitated warm water in a large industrial whirlpool
Enhances wound healing by stimulating blood flow and helping clean out burns and wounds
Relaxes muscles and relieves pain
Helps with range-of-motion exercises
Heat applied to deep tissues
Ultrasound
High-frequency sound waves to penetrate deep into tissues, vibrating them and producing heat, which draws blood (with oxygen and nutrients) to the area
Not applied to tissues whose blood supply has been reduced (ischemia), numbed or actively infected areas, bones that are healing, or certain parts of the body (such as the eyes, brain, spinal cord, ears, heart, or reproductive organs)
Not used in people with a tendency to bleed or cancer
Bone injuries
Bursitis
Complex regional pain syndrome
Contractures
Osteoarthritis
Tendinitis