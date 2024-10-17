Mambo ya Msingi Kuhusu Melanoma
These warning signs are known as the ABCDEs of melanoma.
A—Asymmetry: Asymmetric (irregular) appearance (the two halves of the mole are not equal)
B—Borders: Irregular borders (that is, borders seem to blend in with the surrounding skin or are not round or oval)
C—Color: Changes in color of an existing mole, especially the spread of brown, black, red, white, or blue pigmentation or a color significantly different or darker than the person's other moles
D—Diameter: More than ¼ inch (about 6 millimeters) wide, about the size of most pencil erasers
E—Evolution: A new mole in a person over age 30 or a changing mole