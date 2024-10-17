Vilengwa kwenye Mwili: Vipokezi vya Seli
Certain natural substances in the body, such as neurotransmitters and hormones, target specific receptors on the surface of cells. When these substances bind with the receptor on a cell, they stimulate that receptor to perform its function, which is to produce or to inhibit a specific action in the cell. Drugs can also target and bind with these receptors.
Some drugs act as agonists, stimulating the receptor in the same way that the body’s natural substances do. Others act as antagonists, blocking the action of the natural substance on the receptor. Each type of receptor has many subtypes, and drugs may act on one or several subtypes of receptors.
Type of Receptor
Body’s Natural Agonist
Resulting Action
Drugs That Target the Receptor
Adrenergic
Alpha 1
Epinephrine and norepinephrine
“Fight-or-flight” reactions: Constriction of the blood vessels in the skin, digestive tract, and urinary tract
Breakdown of glucose in the liver (releasing energy)
Decrease in activity of the stomach and intestines
Contraction of smooth muscle in the genital and urinary organs
Agonist: Methoxamine and phenylephrine
Antagonist: Doxazosin, prazosin, tamsulosin, and terazosin
Alpha 2
Epinephrine and norepinephrine
A decrease in insulin secretion, in the clumping of platelets, in the constriction of blood vessels in the skin and intestines, and in the release of norepinephrine from nerves
Agonist: Clonidine
Antagonist: Yohimbine
Beta 1
Epinephrine and norepinephrine
An increase in heart rate, in the force of heart contraction, and in secretion of renin (a hormone involved in controlling blood pressure)
Agonist: Dobutamine and isoproterenol
Antagonist: Beta-blockers (used to treat hypertension and heart disease), such as atenolol and metoprolol
Beta 2
Epinephrine and norepinephrine
Dilation of smooth muscle in the blood vessels, airways, digestive tract, and urinary tract
Breakdown of glycogen in skeletal muscles (releasing glucose for energy)
Agonist: Albuterol, isoetharine, and terbutaline
Antagonist: Propranolol
Cholinergic
Muscarinic
Acetylcholine
A decrease in heart rate and the force of the heart’s contraction
Constriction of airways
Dilation of blood vessels throughout the body
Increase in activity of the stomach, intestines, bladder, and salivary, lacrimal, and sweat glands
Agonist: Bethanechol and carbachol
Antagonist: Atropine, ipratropium, and scopolamine
Nicotinic
Acetylcholine
Contraction of skeletal muscles
Agonist: None commonly used
Antagonist: Atracurium, pancuronium, and tubocurarine
Histaminergic
H1
Histamine
Production of an allergic response
Contraction of muscles in the airways and digestive tract
Dilation of small blood vessels
Drowsiness (sedation)
Agonist: None commonly used
Antagonist: Cetirizine, chlorpheniramine, clemastine, diphenhydramine, fexofenadine, and loratadine
H2
Histamine
Stimulation of stomach secretions
Agonist: None commonly used
Antagonist: Cimetidine, famotidine, and nizatidine
Serotoninergic
Serotonin
Constriction of blood vessels within the brain
Stimulation of activity (motility) in the digestive tract
Contraction of blood vessels
Effects on sleep, memory, sensory perception, temperature regulation, mood, appetite, and hormone secretion
Partial agonist: Buspirone
Agonist*: Sumitriptan and zolmitriptan
Antagonist: Methysergide and ondansetron
Dopaminergic
Dopamine
Involvement in movement, mood, thinking, learning, and reward-seeking
Also increases blood flow to the kidneys, which allows for increased urine excretion
Agonist: Pramipexole and ropinirole
Antagonist: Olanzapine and risperidone
* Antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) act by enhancing the effects of serotonin but are not agonists (they do not act on the serotonin receptor).