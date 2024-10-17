Kuangazia Kuzeeka: Maumivu
Conditions that cause pain are common among older adults. However, as people age, they complain less of pain. The reason may be a decrease in the body’s sensitivity to pain or a more stoical attitude toward pain. Some older adults mistakenly think that pain is an unavoidable part of aging and thus minimize it or do not report it.
The most common cause of pain is a musculoskeletal disorder. However, many older adults have chronic pain, which may have many causes.
Effects of pain may be more serious for older adults:
Older Adults and Pain Relievers
Older adults are more likely than younger people to have side effects from pain relievers (analgesics), and some side effects are more likely to be severe. Analgesics may stay in the body longer, and older people may be more sensitive to them. Many older adults take several medications, increasing the chances that a medication will interact with the analgesic. Such interactions may reduce the effectiveness of one of the medications or increase the risk of side effects.
Older adults are more likely to have health problems that increase the risk of side effects from analgesics.
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen, can have side effects. Risk of several side effects is higher in older adults, particularly if they have several other disorders or are taking NSAIDs in high doses. For example, older adults are more likely to have a heart or blood vessel (cardiovascular) disorder or risk factors for cardiovascular disorders. For people with these disorders or risk factors for them, taking NSAIDs increases their risk of having a heart attack or stroke and of developing blood clots in the legs or heart failure.
NSAIDs can damage the kidneys. This risk is higher for older people because the kidneys tend to function less well as people age. This risk of kidney damage is also higher in people with a kidney disorder, heart failure, or a liver disorder, which are more common among older adults.
Older people are more likely to develop ulcers or bleeding in the digestive tract when they take NSAIDs. Doctors may prescribe a medication that helps protect the digestive tract from such damage. These medications include proton pump inhibitors (such as omeprazole) and misoprostol.
When older adults take NSAIDs, they should tell their doctor, who then evaluates them periodically for side effects. Doctors also recommend the following for older adults if possible:
Opioids are more likely to cause problems in older adults, who appear to be more sensitive to these medications than younger people. When some older adults take an opioid for a short time, it reduces pain and enables them to function better physically, but it may impair mental functioning, sometimes causing confusion.
Opioids also increase the risk of falls, and taking opioids for a long time can increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Opioids cause constipation and urinary retention, which tend to cause more problems in older adults.
Older adults are more likely to have conditions or take medications that can make them more likely to have side effects from opioids, such as the following:
Opioids may also cause dependence and addiction.
Doctors usually treat pain with analgesics less likely to have side effects in older adults. For example, acetaminophen is usually preferred to NSAIDs for treating chronic mild to moderate pain without inflammation. Certain NSAIDs (indomethacin and ketorolac) and certain opioids (such as pentazocine) are usually not given to older adults because of the risk of side effects. If opioids are necessary, doctors give older adults a low dose at first. The dose is increased slowly as needed, and its effects are monitored. Buprenorphine may be a good choice, especially for older adults with a kidney disorder, because it may have a lower risk of side effects than other opioids.
Nonmedication-related treatments and support from caregivers and family members can sometimes help older adults manage pain and reduce the need for analgesics.