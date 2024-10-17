Baadhi ya Uvimbe Unaotokea kwenye Ubongo au Karibu na Ubongo*
Type of Tumor
Origin
Cancer Status
Percentage of All Primary Brain Tumors†
People Affected
Astrocytoma (a type of glioma)‡
Cells of the tissue that supports nerve cells (glial cells)
Cancerous but how aggressive it is varies
6%†
Children and adults
Chordoma
Cells of the embryo (embryonic cells) that help form spinal cord and brain stem (which connects the largest part of the brain to the spinal cord)
Cancerous and invasive but spreads slowly
Less than 1%
Children and adults
May be present at birth
Craniopharyngioma
Embryonic cells from the pituitary gland
Noncancerous but slowly invasive
Less than 1%
Children and adults
May be present at birth
Dermoid cysts and epidermoid tumors
Embryonic cells of the skin
Noncancerous
Less than 1%
Children and adults
Dermoid cysts: May be present at birth
Ependymoma‡
Cells of the tissue that lines the spaces within the brain (ventricles)
Noncancerous or cancerous
About 2% (almost 10% of brain tumors in children)‡
Children
Uncommon in adults
Germ cell tumors (including germinomas)
Embryonic cells near the pineal gland
Noncancerous or cancerous
1%
Children
Germinomas: May be present at birth
Glioblastoma (a type of glioma)‡
Immature glial cells (called progenitor cells)
Cancerous
About 15%, increasing with age†
Adults
Hemangioblastoma
Embryonic cells that develop into blood vessels
Noncancerous
1‒2%
Children and adults
Lymphoma that originates in the brain (primary brain lymphoma)
B cells (a type of lymphocyte)
Cancerous
2%
People with a weakened immune system and older adults
Medulloblastoma‡
Embryonic cells of the cerebellum
Cancerous
Almost 20% of childhood brain tumors†
Children and, rarely, adults
Meningioma
Cells of the layers of tissue covering the brain (meninges)
Usually noncancerous but may recur
Recurrences sometimes cancerous
About 35%
Adults
Oligodendroglioma (a type of glioma)‡
Cells (called oligodendrocytes) that wrap around nerve fibers in the brain, forming the myelin sheath, and the cells from which they originate
Cancerous but slow-growing (ultimately often becoming anaplastic oligodendroglioma)
1–10%†
Children and adults
Pineal gland tumors
Cells of the pineal gland or nearby tissues
Mostly noncancerous but sometimes cancerous
Less than 1%
Children
Pituitary adenoma
Cells of the pituitary gland
Noncancerous
15%
Children and adults
Primitive neuroectodermal tumor
Immature cells lining the spaces within the brain (ventricles)
Usually noncancerous but sometimes becomes cancerous
Less than 1%
Children and young adults
Neurocytoma
Immature cells lining the spaces within the brain
Noncancerous
Less than 1%
Children and young adults
Schwann cells of the 8th (vestibulocochlear) cranial nerve
Noncancerous
8%
Adults
* See also Some Specific Brain Tumors.
† The percentage of all primary brain tumors is given unless noted otherwise.
‡ Astrocytomas, ependymomas, glioblastoma multiforme, medulloblastomas, and oligodendrogliomas are gliomas. Astrocytomas are the most common glioma.